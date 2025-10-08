WATCH: Suspect tosses meth out of window during high-speed chase with Georgia deputies

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — A suspected drug trafficker is behind bars after leading Georgia deputies on a high-speed chase last week, the sheriff’s office said.

On Oct. 1, just before 11:30 p.m., Morgan County and Putnam County deputies tried to pull over a gold Toyota Camry on Main Street, but the car sped away.

Deputies said during the chase, it was believed the driver may have thrown illegal drugs out of the window.

The chase continued onto Georgia Highway 12, reaching speeds of 105 miles per hour before the driver, later identified as Rondal Sims, stopped on Bill Duvall Road.

Deputies spotted the car speeding and attempted to stop it as it entered Greene County.

Sims exited the vehicle and tried to run, but was quickly taken into custody.

Sims later admitted to deputies that he threw out methamphetamine and marijuana during the chase.

The sheriff’s office said Sims tossed out 7.48 ounces of meth.

Sims was charged with multiple offenses, including trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and several traffic violations.

Sims was booked into the Morgan County Detention Center.

