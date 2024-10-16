Victim escapes accused kidnappers after being held captive in GA home

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman.

On Oct. 6, White County deputies responded to a report of an escaped kidnapping victim found in Clermont, GA.

Authorities said the victim managed to free herself from her restraints and searched for help at a nearby home. The homeowner immediately called 911, and White County deputies responded.

The victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Following the investigation, authorities identified Ashley Nicole Sosebee, 32, of Cornelia, and Dylan Anthony Forrester, 30, of Gainesville, as suspects.

The sheriff’s office said the pair is known to the victim.

Warrants have been issued for both suspects, each with two counts of kidnapping. The investigation is ongoing.

