Vernon Jones accuses Secretary of State’s office of not doing job right during 2020 election

ATLANTA — Former DeKalb County CEO and state lawmaker Vernon Jones is running for Secretary of State, and Tuesday he accused that office of not doing its job.

Jones is one of three republicans running for the secretary of state’s office.

And while some Republican voters may have questions about the election process, Republican strategists think re-arguing the 2020 election isn’t a way forward.

“And so its time for Georgia to have someone that, an office they can depend on,” Jones said.

He was at the state capitol campaigning to become Secretary of State.

Jones once again brought the 2020 election, including Fulton County’s admission that poll workers failed to sign tabulator tapes.

The secretary’s office said not signing the tape was a procedural rule violation but not a violation of election lawand had no effect on the 315,000 early votes cast.

But Jones believes it somehow shows a lack of accountability by that office.

“and that, again, goes to heart of why so many vtoers are so concerned about what’s happening in the secretary of state’s office,” he said. “There’s a dead cat on end of this line at the secretary of state’s office, in our elections across this state, and we’ve got to find out where that dead cat is.”

Veteran Republican strategist Brian Robinson thinks re-litigating the 2020 election might get Jones some ground in a GOP primary but won’t work in the long run.

He insists in a midterm election year, Republicans need to be talking about broad issues and not the 2020 election.

“That’s always the case in a midterm when your party is in the White House, that you need to have a message that has a broad appeal. And talking about 2020 election, we know empirically does not have 50 plus one appeal in Georgia,” Robinson said.

Jones also talked about the Justice Department lawsuit trying to get georgia voter information.

The secretary’s office says it has turned over what information it can, but under Georgia law, it cannot turn over voter’s social security numbers.

