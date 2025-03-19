‘This isn’t Atlanta,’ GA sheriff says after 2 arrested in meth bust

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Butts County Sheriff Gary Long has a message for those who look to commit crimes and sell drugs in his county.

“This isn’t Atlanta,” he said.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office say they were investigating an individual from Locust Grove believed to be distributing methamphetamine to individuals in multiple counties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Long said his undercover agents were able to order meth from Michael Long of Locust Grove and Grace Vanmeter of Monticello, Georgia.

The two allegedly attempted to make the sale at a truck stop in Butts County but were arrested and charged with trafficking meth.

TRENDING STORIES:

"To all drug dealers this is for you so pay attention: If you have a thought of delivering illegal narcotics into or through Butts County, DON’T,“ Long said. ”We have plenty of bed space in our jail and we also have a District Attorney that will ensure you serve real time and judges who issue extremely high bonds. This isn’t Atlanta."

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group