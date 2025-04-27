Teen carrying AR-15 prompted lockdown at Georgia Southwestern State University

AMERICUS, Ga. — An arrest has been made after a safety concern prompted a shelter-in-place at Georgia Southwestern State University on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Khamani Clayton, 19, of Americus with theft by receiving stolen property and carrying weapons within a school safety zone.

The arrest comes after Americus police contacted the GBI on April 23, just before 11:30 a.m., about a person with a rifle on the Georgia Southwestern State University campus.

According to the GBI, Clayton came onto the campus in the early morning hours and was near the residence halls with an AR-15.

Officials said Clayton was later seen leaving campus with the gun, which prompted reports of an active shooter.

No shots were fired and no students were harmed during this incident, the GBI said.

Clayton was booked into the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at 229-931-2439.

