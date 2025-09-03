Suspect in killing at Family Dollar in Georgia dies in shootout with deputies

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect in a deadly shooting at a Family Dollar store was killed by deputies after a manhunt Tuesday evening.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the shooting at the Family Dollar parking lot around 5 p.m. Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds in a Nissan Rogue parked at the side of the building.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said Regina Darlene Smith, 56, was pronounced dead. A 79-year-old man was also critically injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was identified as Catrell Tywan Ford, and a search for him involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

He was later found at a convenience store and ran into a wooded area, but deputies and U.S. Marshals eventually tracked him down.

They exchanged gunfire, resulting in Ford being mortally wounded. He was treated at the scene and transported to a medical facility but died from his injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Internal Affairs Office will conduct an internal investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group