Start your year off with a ‘First Day Hike’ at a state park

ATLANTA — Georgia State Park and Historic Site rangers invite you to kick the new year off by connecting with the great outdoors.

All Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites are offering “First Day Hikes” for those who want to go on outdoor adventures with their family and friends.

Events include New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day activities. Some are scheduled for later in the day for those who like to sleep in on New Year’s Day.

Hikers can choose from a variety of distances and difficulties, from kid-friendly trails to more challenging trails. The trails include wheelchair-accessible routes, and outdoor enthusiasts with mobility issues can learn more about all-terrain wheelchair hikes in 2026.

Participants will receive a First Day Hikes sticker to commemorate their accomplishments as part of a nationwide movement by America’s State Parks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group