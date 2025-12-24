What shouldn’t I feed my dog on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day?

ATLANTA — It’s holiday time, a season of sharing and caring, but it’s important to be cautious when you’re saving sweets for your pets.
While it can be very tempting to sneak scraps from the table on the holidays to your four-legged, furry best friend, make sure not to give them something dangerous to eat.
Dogs cannot always eat the same foods we do.
With that in mind, and Christmas gatherings just over a week away, here’s a look at the common foods you should keep your dogs away from, no matter how much they beg.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, there are a whole lot of tasty treats that are great for people, but not so much for your dogs.
Some of them can even be outright toxic. Here’s a big list of them, in pictures:
While it’s not an exhaustive list, the Humane Society says the following items can be harmful to dogs:
- Alcoholic beverages
- Apple seeds
- Apricot pits
- Avocados
- Cherry pits
- Candy (particularly chocolate—which is toxic to dogs, cats, and ferrets—and any candy containing the toxic sweetener Xylitol)
- Chives
- Coffee (grounds, beans, and chocolate-covered espresso beans)
- Garlic
- Grapes
- Gum (can cause blockages and sugar-free gums may contain the toxic sweetener Xylitol)
- Hops (used in home beer brewing)
- Macadamia nuts
- Moldy foods
- Mushroom plants
- Mustard seeds
- Onions, onion powder and onion flakes
- Peach pits
- Potato leaves and stems (green parts)
- Raisins
- Rhubarb leaves
- Salt
- Tea (because it contains caffeine)
- Tomato leaves and stems (green parts)
- Walnuts
- Xylitol (artificial sweetener that is toxic to pets)
- Yeast dough
