Take a holiday tour of the Georgia’s Governor Mansion for free

ATLANTA — It’s the holiday season and Georgia’s first family is inviting you inside the governor’s mansion for free tours.

The Governor’s Mansion opens up to the public for the holidays now through Dec. 16.

First Lady Marty Kemp says the goal each year is to make the executive residence feel inviting and festive for all who visit.

The mansion is decked out with festive lights and yes, a real Christmas tree. The trees have been donated for over 30 years to the mansion for an authentic holiday look.

The first lady puts her own finishing touches on the decorations.

The tours are free and are offered between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

All visitors must register to attend. Individuals and small groups can register here. Groups of 10 or more can register here.

