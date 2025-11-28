Get festive at these holiday pop-up bars around Atlanta

‘Tis the season for holiday bars, which return for another round this year. From Atlanta to Alpharetta to Marietta, we’ve compiled a list of more than 30 holiday-themed restaurants and pop-up bars decked in good cheer, serving festive cocktails, dishes, and desserts from now until the New Year.

Atlanta/Decatur

Blind Elf at The Blind Pig Parlour Bar Buckhead

Blind Elf returns for another year at The Blind Pig Parlour in Buckhead. Expect holiday decor and colorful lights everywhere, along with holiday-themed drinks like the Mistletoe Margarita and Polar Express Martini. The food menu features holiday snacks, like parmesan snow French fries, charcuterie and cheese, and takes on s’mores and milk and cookies. Open daily at 4 p.m. Reservations encouraged.

The Americano’s Hot Chocolate Bar Buckhead

The Americano at the Intercontinental Hotel features a hot chocolate bar through Jan. 31. Every Friday and Saturday evening, from 3-6 p.m., stop in for hot chocolate (with or without booze) and espresso martinis.

Chrismukkah Bar at Daily Chew Morningside/Lenox Park

The Chrismukkah Bar at Daily Chew returns to Liddell Drive. The holiday bar, which melds Christmas and Hanukkah, will operate Thursday through Monday, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., until Dec. 21. Expect latkes and caviar, holiday cheese balls and crackers, and sufganiyot (jelly and creamed-filled doughnuts) paired with holiday cocktails like boozy eggnog, yuzu pine margaritas, and spiced hot toddies. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be served.

Holiday Cantina at Chichería Mexican Kitchen Underwood Hills

The Underwood Hills Mexican restaurant at The Works becomes a holiday cantina through New Year’s Day serving festive dishes and drinks, including the mezcal-infused Abuelita Caliente Mexican hot chocolate, Rudolph’s Rum Punch, and Frosty’s Paloma.

Westside Sleigh at Westside Motor Lounge English Avenue

The Echo Street restaurant and bar brought back Westside Sleigh this year. Look for festive decor, holiday-themed cocktails, food from pop-up chefs, live music, and a Grinch dance-off contest. Open weekdays at 5 p.m. and weekends at 12 p.m.

Read more at RoughDraftAtlanta.com.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group