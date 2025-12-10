Atlanta Botanical Gardens celebrates 15th ‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’

ATLANTA — It’s the holiday season and one of the Atlanta’s most popular attractions celebrates a milestone this year.

“Garden Lights, Holiday Nights” turns 15 at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. It’s a favorite tradition for Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Glenn Burns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Each year, the Atlanta Botanical Garden transforms into a winter wonderland with more than a million Christmas lights. Burns says the string of lights would be enough to stretch from Atlanta to Lake Lanier.

Burns will be broadcasting LIVE from the Atlanta Botanical Gardens Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

Garden Lights, Holiday Nights presented by Invesco QQQ shines nightly through Jan. 11 and the ticket prices vary for the value nights, regular nights and peak nights:

Value nights on Jan. 5-8: $29.95 for adults, $26.95 for children (3-12)

Regular nights Dec. 10-11, Dec. 15-16, Jan. 1-4, Jan. 9-11: $39.95 for adults, $36.95 for children (3-12)

Peak nights: Dec. 12-14, Dec. 17-31: $49.95 for adults, $46.95 for children (3-12)

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group