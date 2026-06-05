FIFA World Cup: Soccer bars, watch parties in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring international soccer fans together to cheer on their countries in one of the biggest tournaments in the world.

If you couldn’t get a ticket to any of the matches, there will be plenty of watch parties in and around metro Atlanta to talk soccer, enjoy food and grab a drink.

Here’s a list of places you can watch matches during the Group State round. This list will be updated for the knockout rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and World Cup Final.

Have a watch party we’re missing? Email us at newstip@wsbtv.com.

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GROUP STAGE WATCH PARTIES

FIFA Fan Festival- Centennial Olympic Park

The FIFA Fan Festival will be the main hub for all soccer activity for the matches in Atlanta. There will be 18 days, 10 hours a day, of live music, games and VIP appearances at Centennial Olympic Park and Georgia World Congress Center.

Fans can watch all the games on a 40-foot screen at the main stage.

Decatur

The City of Decatur will have its own WatchFest 26 for a 34-day festival in its downtown square.

There will be a green area and large screen to watch every World Cup match this summer. Decatur will also have live music and bands performing throughout the 34-day event. Big Boi will headline an opening concert on June 11 and Indigo Girls will headline the closing concert on July 19.

Decatur also shared a list of over a dozen local restaurants that visitors and residents can take in the soccer scene.

THE BATTERY ATLANTA

Thursday, June 11

3 p.m., Mexico vs. South Africa

10 p.m., Korea Republic vs.. Czechia

Friday, June 12

3 p.m. Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

9 p.m. USA vs. Paraguay

Sunday, June 14

1 p.m., Germany vs. Curacao

4 p.m., Netherlands vs. Japan

7 p.m. Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

10 p.m., Sweden vs. Tunisia

Monday, June 15

12 p.m. Spain vs. Cabo Verde

3 p.m., Belgium vs. Egypt

Tuesday, June 16

3 p.m. France vs. Senegal

9 p.m., Argentina vs. Algeria

Wednesday, June 17

1 p.m., Portugal vs. Congo DR

4 p.m., England vs. Croatia

10 p.m. Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Thursday, June 18

12 p.m., Czechia vs. South Africa

3 p.m. Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

9 p.m., Mexico vs. South Korea

Friday, June 19

3 p.m. USA vs Australia

Saturday, June 20

1 p.m., Netherlands vs. Sweden

8 p.m. Ecuador vs Curacao

Sunday, June 21

6 p.m, Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde

9 p.m., New Zealand vs Egypt

Monday, June 22

1 p.m., Argentina vs Austria

8 p.m., Norway vs Senegal

Tuesday, June 23

1 p.m., Portugal vs Uzbekistan

8 p.m., Norway vs Senegal

ATLANTA UNITED PARTNER PUBS

Friday, June 12

Brewhouse Cafe (Little 5 Points)

3 p.m. Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

9 p.m. USA vs. Paraguay

Monday, June 15

The Tavern @ Live! at the Battery 12 p.m. Spain vs.. Cabo Verde

Tuesday, June 16

El Tesoro (West End)

3 p.m. France vs. Senegal

9 p.m. Argentina vs.. Algeria

Wednesday, June 17

SweetWater, 4 p.m. England vs. Croatia

Thursday, June 18

Brewhouse (South Downtown) 12 p.m. Czechia vs.. South Africa

Friday, June 19

CHIRINGA 3 p.m. USA vs.. Australia

Tuesday, June 23

Fado (Buckhead), 4 p.m. England vs.. Ghana

Wednesday, June 24

Der Biergarten, 6 p.m., Scotland vs.. Brazil

Thursday, June 25

All Atlanta United Partner Pubs, 10 p.m. USA vs. Turkey

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