FIFA World Cup: Soccer bars, watch parties in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The 2026 FIFA World Cup will bring international soccer fans together to cheer on their countries in one of the biggest tournaments in the world.
If you couldn’t get a ticket to any of the matches, there will be plenty of watch parties in and around metro Atlanta to talk soccer, enjoy food and grab a drink.
Here’s a list of places you can watch matches during the Group State round. This list will be updated for the knockout rounds, quarterfinals, semifinals and World Cup Final.
Have a watch party we’re missing? Email us at newstip@wsbtv.com.
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GROUP STAGE WATCH PARTIES
FIFA Fan Festival- Centennial Olympic Park
The FIFA Fan Festival will be the main hub for all soccer activity for the matches in Atlanta. There will be 18 days, 10 hours a day, of live music, games and VIP appearances at Centennial Olympic Park and Georgia World Congress Center.
Fans can watch all the games on a 40-foot screen at the main stage.
Decatur
The City of Decatur will have its own WatchFest 26 for a 34-day festival in its downtown square.
There will be a green area and large screen to watch every World Cup match this summer. Decatur will also have live music and bands performing throughout the 34-day event. Big Boi will headline an opening concert on June 11 and Indigo Girls will headline the closing concert on July 19.
Decatur also shared a list of over a dozen local restaurants that visitors and residents can take in the soccer scene.
THE BATTERY ATLANTA
Thursday, June 11
- 3 p.m., Mexico vs. South Africa
- 10 p.m., Korea Republic vs.. Czechia
Friday, June 12
- 3 p.m. Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 9 p.m. USA vs. Paraguay
Sunday, June 14
- 1 p.m., Germany vs. Curacao
- 4 p.m., Netherlands vs. Japan
- 7 p.m. Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador
- 10 p.m., Sweden vs. Tunisia
Monday, June 15
- 12 p.m. Spain vs. Cabo Verde
- 3 p.m., Belgium vs. Egypt
Tuesday, June 16
- 3 p.m. France vs. Senegal
- 9 p.m., Argentina vs. Algeria
Wednesday, June 17
- 1 p.m., Portugal vs. Congo DR
- 4 p.m., England vs. Croatia
- 10 p.m. Uzbekistan vs. Colombia
Thursday, June 18
- 12 p.m., Czechia vs. South Africa
- 3 p.m. Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 9 p.m., Mexico vs. South Korea
Friday, June 19
- 3 p.m. USA vs Australia
Saturday, June 20
- 1 p.m., Netherlands vs. Sweden
- 8 p.m. Ecuador vs Curacao
Sunday, June 21
- 6 p.m, Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde
- 9 p.m., New Zealand vs Egypt
Monday, June 22
- 1 p.m., Argentina vs Austria
- 8 p.m., Norway vs Senegal
Tuesday, June 23
- 1 p.m., Portugal vs Uzbekistan
- 8 p.m., Norway vs Senegal
ATLANTA UNITED PARTNER PUBS
Friday, June 12
Brewhouse Cafe (Little 5 Points)
- 3 p.m. Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- 9 p.m. USA vs. Paraguay
Monday, June 15
- The Tavern @ Live! at the Battery 12 p.m. Spain vs.. Cabo Verde
Tuesday, June 16
El Tesoro (West End)
- 3 p.m. France vs. Senegal
- 9 p.m. Argentina vs.. Algeria
Wednesday, June 17
- SweetWater, 4 p.m. England vs. Croatia
Thursday, June 18
- Brewhouse (South Downtown) 12 p.m. Czechia vs.. South Africa
Friday, June 19
- CHIRINGA 3 p.m. USA vs.. Australia
Tuesday, June 23
- Fado (Buckhead), 4 p.m. England vs.. Ghana
Wednesday, June 24
- Der Biergarten, 6 p.m., Scotland vs.. Brazil
Thursday, June 25
- All Atlanta United Partner Pubs, 10 p.m. USA vs. Turkey
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