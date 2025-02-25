South GA man accused of sex crimes against children

A South Georgia man is accused of sexually exploiting children.

In August 2024, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation began an investigation into the online activity of Colvin Granato, 20, after receiving a tip about the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Granato was booked into the Mitchell County Jail.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org.

