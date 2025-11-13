Softball umpire intentionally exposes himself at Georgia motel, police say

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Tennessee man in town to umpire a softball tournament was arrested for exposing himself at a Georgia motel, according to police.

Cody Collins, 56, was in Valdosta to umpire a softball tournament when he reportedly intentionally exposed himself to an employee at the Quality Inn on Gornto Road on Nov. 9, officials said.

“It is disappointing that someone visiting our community to umpire a softball tournament would engage in this type of behavior,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Police said the incident was reported to E911 by employees of the Quality Inn at 8:30 a.m. Surveillance video confirmed the report of Collins exposing himself in the motel lobby.

According to Valdosta officials, after the incident, Collins left the motel to go to Freedom Park, where he was umpiring. Officers found him there and arrested him.

Collins was taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with public indecency, a misdemeanor.

“We want to make it clear that we will not tolerate this conduct in our city,” said Manahan.

