Second man arrested in shooting death of Macon man faces street gang charge

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month in Macon.

On Feb. 10, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near Jeffersonville Road and Roseview Drive and found Cortavius Hassan Ates, 25, suffering from gunshot wounds.

He later died at the scene.

On Feb. 15, Kendarrious Rayshun Cone, 31, of Macon was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Cone was captured in Twiggs County and taken back to Bibb County where he was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

Cone faces charges of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, aggravated assault, and murder.

On Feb. 16, Marion Antonio Curry, 29, of Macon was also arrested in connection with the murder of Ates.

Curry was wanted in Bibb County for aggravated assault.

He was identified as a person of interest in Ates’ death on Feb. 10.

He was arrested at a home in the 2300 block of Ollie Drive during the execution of an arrest warrant.

Curry is charged with criminal street gang activity, aggravated assault, and murder.

