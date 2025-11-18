Georgia

SC murder suspect has ties to multiple states, including Georgia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Carlton Wallace Dixon SC murder suspect has ties to multiple states, including Georgia (Chester County Sheriff’s Office)
CHESTER COUNTY, SC — A reward is being offered for a 29-year-old South Carolina man wanted for murder.

Carlton Wallace Dixon, 45, is wanted for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes.

Dixon is accused of fatally shooting Elijahwan D. Boulware, 29, on Flint Street on June 17, 2024.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that Dixon has ties to multiple states, including Georgia.

Officials stated that, due to the ongoing investigation, no further details could be released.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information on Dixon’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information can contact the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) at 866-472-8477 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.

