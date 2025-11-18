SC murder suspect has ties to multiple states, including Georgia

CHESTER COUNTY, SC — A reward is being offered for a 29-year-old South Carolina man wanted for murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Carlton Wallace Dixon, 45, is wanted for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of certain crimes.

Dixon is accused of fatally shooting Elijahwan D. Boulware, 29, on Flint Street on June 17, 2024.

A spokesperson for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that Dixon has ties to multiple states, including Georgia.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials stated that, due to the ongoing investigation, no further details could be released.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information on Dixon’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information can contact the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) at 866-472-8477 or email tips@sled.sc.gov.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group