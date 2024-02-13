Running 4 Heroes honors Georgia State Patrol Trooper who died in the line of duty

A nonprofit organization honored a fallen Georgia State Patrol Trooper on Tuesday with a symbolic run.

Runners 4 Heroes’ Andrew Collinson was joined by the 117th Trooper School for a one-mile run to honor Trooper Jimmy Cenescar.

Cenescar died on Sunday, Jan. 29 while on duty when his patrol car crashed.

According to GSP, Cenescar was trying to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Interstate 85 North near Old Peachtree Road in Atlanta.

In a video posted on the Running 4 Heroes Facebook page, Collinson is seen paying tribute to Cenescar, saying a silent prayer, and then making the one-mile run with a group of troopers running behind him.

Collinson carried a “thin blue line” American flag during the run, which was presented to Cenescar’s grandmother upon the completion of the run.

Cenescar was with the Georgia Department of Public Safety for one year.

He spent three years with the Atlanta Police Department before becoming a trooper.

