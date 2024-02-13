Washed-out roads, sinkholes cause GA school district to go virtual Tuesday

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — Sinkholes and washed-out roads are keeping kids from going to school in one Georgia county.

The hole opened up along Amberwood Lane in Meriwether County on Monday as heavy rains moved across the area.

Officials shut down the road until crews can safely get by and make repairs.

Because so many roads remained blocked and impassable on Tuesday, the superintendent of schools decided to close schools and switch students to remote learning.

In a statement, the superintendent wrote in part:

“There are several paved roads where the water is crossing the pavement, and the dirt roads are impassable in many areas. These scenarios do not allow the safe transportation of students.”

