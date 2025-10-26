Polk County police mourn death of an officer

POLK COUNTY, Ga. — The Polk County police department is mourning the death of one of its officers.

Angela Shurley, 53, died at her home on Tuesday. She was a law enforcement officer for 27 years.

“Angie was a dedicated employee who would answer calls for her officers so that they could finish a meal without having to get up. Angie always put others before herself, and strived to ensure that those around her were taken care of,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

Shurley’s patrol vehicle is parked in front of the police department for anyone who wishes to pay their respects.

Police did not provide any details on her cause of death.

