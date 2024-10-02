Plains salutes Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday by welcoming 100 new U.S. citizens

PLAINS, Ga. — On the 100th birthday of former President Jimmy Carter, his tiny hometown of Plains welcomed 100 new American citizens.

They assembled inside the auditorium of the historic Plains High School – now the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park – to recite the U.S. Citizenship Oath of Allegiance and be sworn in.

“I would first of all like to say happy birthday to President Jimmy Carter,” said Bibina Adhikari, who is a native of Nepal. “It was really good that we were able to get our ceremony on his birthday.”

For Maria Rodriguez, who’s from Mexico, hearing the peanut farmer-to-president story moved her to tears.

“It’s a very special day in a very special place,” she said. “I consider myself a lucky one.”

Among those attending the swearing-in ceremony was Jimmy Carter’s son, Chip Carter.

He said about 25 family members were gathering at the Carters’ house to celebrate.

His father enjoyed a birthday breakfast of sausage and eggs with cheese.

“And he’s doing good, then he goes back to sleep pretty much,” he said. “But he was talking a little bit this morning and knows what’s going on pretty much.”

He said the elder Carter keeps up with the news and looks forward to voting in the election.

“What do you give a 100-year-old for his birthday? The answer would be cupcakes,” he said.

Asked if his father is excited to turn 100, he said “I think so. He might be excited to get all the hoopla over with.”

After the ceremony, four Navy F-18 Super Hornets thundered over the town, and right over Jimmy Carter’s house.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned that the former commander-in-chief was outside to watch it.

Joey Recker, the mayor of Plains, said his world-leader neighbor has always been just a country boy.

“He could have gone anywhere he wanted to, he could have bought any house he wanted to – any place in this country – but he came back to Plains because he loves Plains,” he said. “He truly embodies his beliefs. He is who he is, he stands behind what he believes, and you just can’t help but respect that.”

