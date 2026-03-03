Pieces of scalp found after man with machete attacked at Georgia barbershop

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — A violent scene involving a machete, a damaged building, and what Georgia deputies described as pieces of scalp left behind is under investigation.

Richmond County deputies were initially responding around 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 20 to a call about a disturbance at a Little Caesars when the investigation shifted to another incident nearby.

Deputies were directed to the Murphy’s gas station along Werightsboro Road, where they encountered a man later identified as the 50-year-old victim. Authorities said the victim had a machete with blood on both sides of the blade, a knife fashioned into a spear and another small knife hanging from his pants.

The man told deputies that an unknown person attacked him at a barbershop across the street on Springview Drive. He claimed the suspect tried to choke him and tried to run him over with an SUV.

Due to the blood spotted on the machete, deputies went to the barbershop to investigate. Behind the building, they found a metal door that appeared to have been hit by a large object and jammed inward, according to officials. Deputies also noticed bushes, tire tracks leading toward the door and a nearby brick wall, both of which showed damage.

Deputies reported finding a large amount of blood on the ground, wall, bushes and an air conditioning unit. Blood droplets were scattered across the concrete area. Within the blood on the ground, deputies reported locating two pieces of what appeared to be scalp with hair still attached.

Investigators say warrants are being sought for Dean Smith, 59, who has been identified as the suspect in the attack.

