Passenger dead after driver left road, hitting trees and fence in central GA

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after the vehicle he was in left the road Friday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO officials say they received the call just before 10 p.m. Friday evening on Rivoli Drive near the intersection of Rivoli Ridge Drive.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies say the driver of a Honda Civic left the roadway and collided with multiple trees and a fence. He and the passenger were transported to Atrium Navicent Health for their injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, the passenger identified as 31-year-old Devan Fishback was pronounced deceased at the hospital, according to medical staff.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, the next of kin has been notified. The driver of the vehicle is listed in stable condition.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information in reference to this fatal accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman sues city of South Fulton for denying her a business permit

©2024 Cox Media Group