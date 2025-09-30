North GA sheriff’s office welcomes new K9 who was rescued from shelter

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office has introduced the latest addition to its K9 unit, a 12-month-old bloodhound named Max.

Max, who was rescued from a shelter, is being trained to track fugitives and locate lost or missing persons.

Max received his name from students at Tolbert Elementary School, who participated in a naming contest among local elementary schools.

Bloodhounds are known for their keen sense of smell, which makes them excellent candidates for the job. The sheriff’s office says he is affable and curious.

Max works with his partner, Detective Cody Jones.

