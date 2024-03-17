Neighbor struck by semi, pickup truck dead after crossing GA 515, GSP says

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — An 84-year-old man from Mableton is dead after being struck by a semi-truck and Toyota Tacoma while crossing a highway, Georgia State Patrol says.

Just before 5 a.m. Friday morning, GSP officials responded to an accident on GA 5 (515) just south of GA 108 in Pickens County. When they arrived, they learned the two vehicles involved had struck the senior.

Officials say the 84-year-old man wearing all-black clothing attempted to cross the southbound lanes of GA 5. When he did, he walked in front of the Freightliner and was hit in the southbound lane of GA 5.

The Toyota Tacoma traveling behind the semi-truck tried to change lanes lanes from the right southbound lane into the left southbound lane to avoid the Freightliner that was braking, however, while making the lane change, the Tacoma hit the victim with the undercarriage of the vehicle.

After hitting the man, both vehicles stopped on the shoulder. The victim, officials say died on the scene.

