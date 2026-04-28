SCAD students trying to figure out where they’re sleeping after fire inside dorm

ATLANTA — Dozens of Savannah College of Art and Design students in Atlanta were displaced when a fire broke out on Monday afternoon.

Atlanta fire officials say they responded to the building and found heavy smoke on the seventh floor.

They located a room where a mattress fire had occurred. Firefighters say the building’s sprinkler system put out the fire before they arrived.

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SCAD officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the fire was an accident, but students on multiple floors were being temporarily housed elsewhere because of smoke and water damage.

A spokesperson confirmed they were working with displaced students to find temporary housing.

But some students told Channel 2 Action News that they have no idea where they’re sleeping Monday night.

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“We have no type of gauge on where we’re sleeping tonight, what we’re doing. There has been no email sent out,” student Jaliyah Reevey said.

Another student is anxious to know how damaged his belongings are.

“It’s looking very bad. Both me and all of my six roommates, we have over $50,000 worth of camera equipment in our rooms, and I’m sure not all of us have insurance,” Morrice Cartwright said.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the fire.

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