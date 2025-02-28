Misappropriation of funds investigation leads to arrest of GA county commissioner, business owner

LONG COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they arrested a county commissioner and business owner this week.

GBI officials say Long County Commissioner Robert Donald Parker, 38, and business owner Tony Edward Fowler were arrested after an investigation into misappropriation of county funds.

Parker was charged with three counts of theft by taking, one count of violation of oath of office, one count of aggravated assault, and a violation of the Georgia Racketeering Act (RICO).

Fowler is charged with two counts of theft by taking.

On Thursday, the GBI and the Department of Natural Resources, the Georgia State Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Georgia Attorney General’s Office executed three search warrants at the homes of Parker, Fowler, and a third person in connection with the investigation.

It is unclear what the evidence shows as it is being evaluated.

In August 2024, the Long County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate allegations surrounding misappropriation of county funds. What they learned was that several people stole money from the county through various schemes for personal gain.

More arrests could be forthcoming, officials say.

Parker and Fowler were booked into the Tatnall County Jail. Officials say the investigation is active and ongoing.

