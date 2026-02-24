Metro Atlanta man gets life sentence after girlfriend’s body discovered near trail

RINGGOLD, Ga. — A Griffin man has pleaded guilty to malice murder in the shooting death of his girlfriend, whose body was discovered near a walking trail in Catoosa County last year.

Joseph Mays, 34, entered a guilty plea on Feb. 10 in Catoosa County Superior Court in connection with the death of Jamie Wiley, 36, of Michigan.

Authorities say Mays and Wiley had been dating for only a few months and living together in Wiley’s camper at an RV park in Catoosa County. On the evening of January 17, 2025, authorities say Mays Shot Wiley in the head while they were inside the camper.

Prosecutors say Mays then tried to hide the crime by dumping Wiley’s body near a creek alongside the Chief Richard Taylor Trail in Ringgold. The next morning, members of a walking group found Wiley’s body off the trail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation. This is because Wiley’s phone and wallet had been removed, and her identity was unknown for nearly 48 hours after her body was found. Investigators later identified her through fingerprints.

According to authorities, Wiley’s relatives helped direct agents to Mays. During an interview with investigators, Mays admitted to killing Wiley but claimed he acted in self-defense. Officials said the physical evidence and his actions after the shooting were not consistent with a justifiable homicide.

Mays had been scheduled to go to trial next month. However, after pretrial motions on Feb. 10, he chose to plead guilty to malice murder.

A judge sentenced Mays to life in prison in the Georgia Department of Corrections. He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

Acting District Attorney Deanna Reisman said while no sentence can restore Wiley’s life, the guilty plea ensures accountability and sends a message that domestic violence cases will be prosecuted fully under the law. Wiley’s family supported the plea agreement and life sentence.

