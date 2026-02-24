These are Atlanta’s friendliest neighborhoods, according to Nextdoor

ATLANTA — If you’ve ever wondered which Atlanta neighborhoods feel the most welcoming, new data from Nextdoor offers one answer.

The neighborhood-based social platform released its 2026 rankings of Atlanta’s ‘Friendliest Neighborhoods,’ based on how residents interact with each other online, from helping neighbors and sharing recommendations to welcoming new residents.

Topping the list this year is Virginia Highland, followed by:

Grant Park

Midtown East

Morningside/ Lenox Park

Chastain Park

According to Nextdoor, the rankings are based on a ‘friendliness score’ that analyzes positive community engagement in each neighborhood on the platform.

The company says, rather than relying on surveys, it looked at actual neighborhood interactions, including

Posts with positive or negative tone

Requests for help that were fulfilled

Posts showing neighborhood pride

Items shared for free

Welcome posts that received responses

Neighbors recommending local businesses

Each neighborhood is assigned a score relative to the top-ranking community, which is given a score of 100.

“When people are considering where to live in Atlanta, they want to know more than just the statistics—they want to understand what it’s really like to be part of that community,” said Kelsey Grady, Chief Communications Officer at Nextdoor.

View the full rankings here.

