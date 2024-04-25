Meth and Xanax pills seized, 2 arrested in small north Georgia town

CRANDALL, Ga. — Investigators seized meth and Xanax pills during a recent drug bust in north Georgia.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home located at 696 Peden Road in Crandall, Georgia.

Deputies seized approximately 11 ounces of methamphetamine, 83 grams of Xanax pills, one shotgun, and several drug-related objects.

Priscilla Ridgeley of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jason Brown of Crandall, Georgia were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, intent to distribute a Schedule IV substance, and possession of a Schedule IV substance.

