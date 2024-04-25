Construction worker trapped, injured in trench collapse at site of new Brookhaven city hall project

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A worker was trapped and injured in a trench collapse at the site of the new Brookhaven city hall Thursday, police said.

GDOT cameras showed numerous emergency vehicles including Brookhaven police, fire and an EMS at the corner of North Druid Hills Road and Peachtree Road.

According to city officials, the worker’s leg was trapped in the dirt. The worker’s condition has not been released. Police did not say how the accident happened or if there was additional damage to the property.

Part of North Druid Hills Road is shut down between Apple Valley and Peachtree Road.

The city broke ground on the project in October 2023.

