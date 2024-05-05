Hall County man arrested after investigators find child porn on computer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — A 39-year-old man is facing charges after Hall County authorities found a video of children engaged in sexual acts.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
On May 16, Caleb Moore-Rosario, 39, was reportedly in possession of at least one video of two children engaged in sexual acts.
Hall County deputies said the video was found on Moore-Rosario’s personal computer at his home on Bridle Creek Drive in Flowery Branch.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Bernard Hill, ‘Titanic’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor dies at 79
- Ex-interim police chief arrested again for stealing police equipment: GBI
- At least 1 dead after residents jump from burning apartment building in DeKalb County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they received a cybertip which prompted the investigation.
Moore-Rosario was arrested on Tuesday and charged with sexual exploitation of children. Investigators continue to process Moore-Rosario’s other electronic devices and more charges are anticipated.
He is currently being held without bond at the Hall County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group