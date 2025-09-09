Mental health advocates discuss crisis lifeline 988

GEORGIA — Today, mental health advocates across Georgia are highlighting the importance of the 988 hotline, a crucial resource for mental health support available 24/7.

The 988 hotline provides a direct line to trained mental health professionals who can assist with a variety of mental health needs, including loneliness, anxiety, emotional crises, and thoughts of suicide. This service is free and accessible to everyone in Georgia.

“Most of the time they are able to talk through and connect with community resources,” said Kevin Tanner, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health. “If they need it, they can dispatch a mobile crisis team.”

Georgia’s First Lady, Marty Kemp, is actively promoting the 988 hotline, encouraging people to spread the word about this vital service. On social media, many are sharing messages about the hotline to raise awareness.

The hotline has been operational for three years, yet there is still a need to inform the public about its availability and the range of services it offers. It is designed to help individuals in crisis as well as their loved ones who may need guidance.

In addition to calling, individuals can also text 988 to reach a mental health professional. This flexibility ensures that people can access help in the way that feels most comfortable to them.

The hotline can also assist with issues related to drug use and addiction, providing a comprehensive support system for those in need.

