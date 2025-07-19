Man’s body found after building fire in middle Georgia

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found inside a building following a fire Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
Around 3:39 p.m., Monroe County deputies and firefighters were called to a fire in the area of Lakeside Drive.
Authorities said a man’s body was found after the fire was extinguished.
Deputies said the man’s identity will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.
Investigators are working to determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.
The extent of damage to the building is not known. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
