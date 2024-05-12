Man and woman arrested with meth during traffic stop in north GA mountains

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after deputies in White County found methamphetamine in their car during a traffic stop.

On Thursday, May 2, deputies conducted a traffic stop and a K9 officer alerted its handler that there were drugs in the car.

A deputy searched the car and found a kilogram of suspected methamphetamine.

Matthew Young, 41, of Lawrenceville, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine.

Heather Rutledge, 48, of Cumming, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and was also wanted for an outstanding felony parole violation.

