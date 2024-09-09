A man was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-75. The key clues that may identify him

TIFT COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is urgently asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was killed in a crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on Feb. 7 just after 4 a.m. on Interstate 75 northbound at mile marker 54.

According to GSP, video footage from the tractor-trailer’s dashcam shows an unidentified man appearing from behind a parked vehicle on the shoulder and stepping into the path of the tractor-trailer.

The parked vehicle, however, which may hold crucial clues to the circumstances of the crash, was not present at the scene when first responders arrived.

GSP said they’ve exhausted all leads, and haven’t been able to identify the victim or the vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

Here are some key clues obtained from the investigation:

The victim is believed to be a white man in his mid 30s to early 40s;

He is described as having a small build, with dark hair and a beard;

Has a missing right arm from the elbow down;

The victim was wearing a necklace with a shield and a cross with a Bible verse on the back (similar to the picture);

The unidentified man was wearing a dark-colored University of Indiana hoodie.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash has information about the victim or has seen the vehicle in question can call the GSP Post 13 at 229-386-3226.

GSP said no detail is too small, and any information could help bring closure to the investigation and connect the victim with his loved ones.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Bremen High quarterback crowned homecoming king after suffering serious spinal injury during game

©2024 Cox Media Group