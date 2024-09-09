Tropical Storm Francine forms in Gulf of Mexico

ATLANTA — Tropical Storm Francine officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. The storm is projected to make landfall near Texas and Louisiana later this week.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says Francine is moving slowly NNW at 5 mph with maximum winds of 50 mph.

Deon says the storm is expected to strengthen into at least a Category 1 hurricane upon its approach.

Here’s what to know about the storm:

Heavy rain is expected to impact parts of Louisiana, Texas, lower Mississippi Valley

Storm surge could range from 3 feet to as high as 10 feet from south Texas to coastal Louisiana.

In north GA, tropical moisture will increase across the area late Wednesday.

North GA can expect scattered rain and storms with heavy rain at times Thursday and Friday.

2024 hurricane season: This year is projected to be more active than usual Hurricane season runs from the beginning of June through the end of November and typically peaks around Sept. 10.





