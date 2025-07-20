Man wanted in connection with FL firebombing arrested in north GA

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida man on the run for months was found hiding in north Georgia, according to authorities.

Early Thursday afternoon, Pickens County deputies arrested Jason Roberts.

According to officials, Roberts was wanted out of Lake Wales, Fla., in connection with a firebombing that happened in March.

As Lake Wales officials searched for Roberts, they learned the suspect had ties to north Georgia.

Roberts is being held at the Pickens County Adult Detention Center, awaiting extradition back to Florida.

“We appreciate the cooperation from Lake Wales Police and are proud of the teamwork that led to today’s arrest,” the PCSO said.

