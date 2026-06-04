Man sentenced after nearly a kilo of meth found during traffic stop

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Charles Robert Morris pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine Thursday and was sentenced to 30 years.

The first 15 years of his sentence are to be served in prison. The sentencing took place in Haralson County Superior Court, with Chief Judge Mark H. Murphy presiding.

The conviction stems from a traffic stop by Haralson County Sheriff’s Deputy Samuel Swanger, who saw Morris fail to maintain his lane and drive off the roadway.

Swanger noted the man’s suspicious conduct, demeanor and evasive responses to questioning. Bremen Police Department Officer Jacob Keaton and his K9 partner, Kai, responded to the scene. The dog conducted a free-air sniff outside the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics.

Swanger conducted a subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle and found nearly 800 grams of methamphetamine. Materials commonly used for the packaging and distribution of illegal narcotics were also found.

“This significant sentence reflects our unwavering commitment to removing dangerous drugs from our community,” District Attorney Jaeson Smith, who announced the sentencing, said. “The trafficking of nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine is a serious threat to the safety and well-being of the citizens of Haralson County.”

Smith commended the vigilance of Swanger and the invaluable assistance of Officer Keaton and K-9 Kai.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Jason Jones successfully prosecuted the case.

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