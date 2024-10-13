Man charged with terroristic threats after allegedly assaulting GA deputy

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested in connection to an assault on a Georgia deputy.

On Thursday, just before 7 a.m., Macon dispatched received a call from Murphy Express on Gray Highway.

The caller stated that an irate person was inside the store threatening the employees.

Witnesses said the suspect, identified as Tiynaan Hillard, 30, of Macon, had a gun.

When deputies arrived Hillard was in front of the store, waving the gun at store employees.

Bibb County deputies order Hillard to drop the gun. After he dropped the weapon, a deputy tried to arrest Hillard.

Officials said that’s when Hillard began to resist arrest, shoving the deputy. A physical fight occurred until Hillard was finally arrested with the help of other deputies.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment for minor injuries. The deputy was also treated for minor injuries.

Hillard was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with terroristic threats, simple battery on a law enforcement officer and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The incident is still under investigation.

