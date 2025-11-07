Man charged with killing teen who kicked Walmart cart had been in jail for previous stabbing

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing an 18-year-old at a Georgia Walmart previously pleaded guilty to charges for a stabbing two years ago, according to ABC-affiliate WJCL.

Delano Middleton, 48, has been charged with murder following the death of an 18-year-old who was stabbed during an altercation at the Hwy. 80 Wilmington Island Walmart on Oct. 23, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

The Chatham County Police Department filed the murder charge against Middleton after consulting with the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators said the 18-year-old kicked Middleton’s shopping cart as he was exiting the store, leading to a confrontation.

According to court documents obtained by WJCL, Middleton was on probation when police say he fatally stabbed the 18-year-old.

WJCL reports records show he was sentenced in 2021 for stabbing a woman during a robbery at a U-Haul facility. A police report from that case details how Middleton pulled out a six-inch foldable knife, attacked a manager, and then stole a U-Haul truck before driving off.

He served two years in jail before being released on probation in December 2023.

Family identified the teenager as J.T. Schroeder.

According to GoFundMe, loved ones say the 18-year-old was one of those rare people who fills every room with warmth, laughter, and light, and is loved by so many.

The GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical and other expenses for the victim’s family. Click here to donate.

