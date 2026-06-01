Man caught with meth and pills after eluding law enforcement, deputies say

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in Gainesville on drug charges after a search involving several law enforcement agencies.

Joseph Lee Williams, 23, of Toccoa, faces new charges in Stephens County, including possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

He had an outstanding probation warrant from Stephens County.

Task force agents with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division began receiving tips in early May about his alleged involvement in using and distributing illegal drugs in and around the county.

Authorities said Williams was changing locations to avoid being caught.

On May 27, task force agents received information that Williams was staying at Toccoa Motel in Toccoa.

With help from night-shift Stephens County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol deputies, investigators confirmed Williams had been staying at the motel but had left earlier that afternoon.

Around 1 a.m. May 28, agents learned Williams had returned, but he ran off when patrol deputies arrived.

Stephens County Sheriff’s Office deputies, with the help of Toccoa PD officers, searched the area nearby but could not find him.

Later Thursday morning, task force agents received information that Williams had been picked up from the area by an associate and taken to an apartment in Gainesville.

With assistance from the Banks County Sheriff’s Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department, investigators identified and found Williams’ associate at the Sycamore Ridge Apartments in Gainesville.

Stephens County Sheriff’s Office task force agents assisted the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Warrant Unit and K-9 Unit in capturing Williams at the apartment without incident.

A search of Williams’ motel room in Toccoa found about 10.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two Adderall pills and other drug-related paraphernalia, including syringes and a digital scale.

The investigation identified Jasmine Jones, 19, of Homer, as having been in the room with Williams and involved in the illegal drug activity.

At the time of Williams’ arrest, Jones was already behind bars in Habersham County after a vehicle chase with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Authorities said more charges for Williams are pending in Banks County.

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