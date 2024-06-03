Man brings meth into GA jail, turning arrest for probation violation into 2 felonies

ROME, Ga. — A man arrested for a probation violation is now facing two felonies for bringing methamphetamine into the Rome jail.

On Thursday, May 30, at about 1:47 p.m., police responded to a report about a disorderly man on a city bus.

An officer spoke with the bus driver, who said passenger Paul Elliot Daniel was being unruly and not getting off the bus when asked to do so.

Daniel told officers the argument started because the bus driver would not drop him off at an exact location.

When police looked Daniel up in their computer system, they learned he had an active warrant for a probation violation.

While officers were placing him under arrest, Daniel told them he did not have any weapons or illegal contraband on him.

The officer said he told Daniel that if he were found to have any illegal contraband once inside the jail he would be charged with a felony.

Daniel again said he had nothing illegal on him.

When he was being booked at the jail, a jail worker found a glass pipe in a plastic bag hidden inside of one of his bags with what appeared to be methamphetamine inside the pipe.

When asked, Daniel did admit the substance inside the pipe was methamphetamine.

Daniel was charged with possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard line with drugs.

Both are felony charges.

