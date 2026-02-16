Legendary Georgia chef, ‘Dean of Southern Cuisine’ dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. — An award-winning Georgia-based chef known for elevating Southern food and celebrating its history died over the weekend.

Chef Joe Randall died on Feb. 14, surrounded by family at his home, according to his obituary.

The chef, known as “Chef Joe” and the “Dean of Southern Cuisine,” started Chef Joe Randall’s Cooking School in Savannah.

He also co-authored a cookbook that spotlighted Southern food, “A Taste of Heritage: The New African-American Cuisine,” in 1998. The book was inducted into the James Beard Foundation’s Cookbook Hall of Fame two decades later, according to his obit.

Randall has also been seen on several TV networks, including HGTV, the Food Network (“The Best of Ethnic Eateries” and “Best of Prix Fixe”), TurnerSouth (“3-Day Weekend in Savannah”), his website stated.

“Known for his warmth as much as his skill, he built a reputation not only for exceptional Southern cuisine, but also for mentoring generations of aspiring chefs,” his obit says.

Randall was honored with the Chef Daryl Evans Milestone Award, for leadership and mentorship.

Artifacts and materials related to his culinary career have been added to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Randall got his start as a cook in the U.S. Air Force and refined his craft in kitchens across the country.

He is survived by his wife, three children and their families.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group