K-9 officers bring smiles to residents of assisted living home in Gordon County

K-9 officers don’t only chase crime. Sometimes their mission is to spread good cheer.
On Monday, deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and their K-9 partners visited Morning Pointe Assisted Living Residence residents in Calhoun.
Maggie, a Bloodhound, and Jasper, a German Shorthair Pointer, are specially trained to track missing and lost people.
But on Monday, they spent their visit delivering smiles.
