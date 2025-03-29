K-9 officers bring smiles to residents of assisted living home in Gordon County

K-9 officers don’t only chase crime. Sometimes their mission is to spread good cheer.

On Monday, deputies with the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and their K-9 partners visited Morning Pointe Assisted Living Residence residents in Calhoun.

Maggie, a Bloodhound, and Jasper, a German Shorthair Pointer, are specially trained to track missing and lost people.

But on Monday, they spent their visit delivering smiles.

