Interstate lane closures on hold for Memorial Day weekend

The Georgia Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate lane closures from Friday at 12 p.m. through Tuesday at 5 a.m.

This action aims to reduce anticipated travel delays and increase safety for motorists during the Memorial Day Weekend.

Despite the suspension of most interstate lane closures, construction crews may still be working near roadways.

Additionally, some long-term closures could remain in place for safety reasons and emergency or incident-related lane closures may occur at any time as needed.

Motorists should remain alert, move over one lane when possible and reduce speed when workers are present. This caution also applies when traveling through active or currently inactive work zones.

The Georgia Department of Transportation anticipates increased traffic around popular tourist destinations throughout the state. This includes areas within and outside the metro Atlanta area.

The department urges travelers to always plan ahead and exercise caution on the roads.

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