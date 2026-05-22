Over 2 million expected to travel through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport anticipates approximately 2.7 million passengers during this Memorial Day travel period.

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The eight-day period runs from Wednesday, May 20, through Wednesday, May 27, marking the start of summer travel. Friday, May 22, is projected to be the busiest day, with nearly 379,000 travelers expected to pass through the airport.

“Memorial Day marks the start of one of our busiest travel seasons and our focus at Hartsfield-Jackson is making sure passengers move through the Airport as safely and efficiently as possible,” Airport General Manager Ricky Smith said. “We are prepared for the increased volume and we are working to make sure travelers have the information they need before they arrive at ATL, from timing expectations to real-time travel updates, to help support a smoother travel experience.”

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Airport officials say passengers should prepare with purpose. Be sure to check flight status and potential travel advisories before heading to the Airport. Travelers should arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

To expedite the security screening process, passengers should pack precisely and adhere to Transportation Security Administration guidelines. Green-coated guest service representatives will be stationed throughout the airport to provide assistance and answer questions, aiming for a stress-free travel experience.

The airport is implementing measures, including the presence of green-coated guest service representatives, to assist passengers and facilitate a stress-free environment throughout the busy travel period.

Travelers are also reminded to have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or an acceptable alternative form of identification if 18 years of age or older to avoid delays while traveling.

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