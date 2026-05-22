Over dozen Lake Lanier parks under new management as boating season starts

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — As Memorial Day weekend gets underway, Hall County is stepping in to help keep several popular recreation sites at Lake Lanier open and operating smoothly during one of the busiest periods of the year.

The county is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers under a new agreement designed to strengthen maintenance operations and ensure consistent public access across key parks and water entry points.

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Under the agreement, Hall County will assume day-to-day management responsibilities at 11 recreation sites around Lake Lanier, including trash collection, landscaping, and restroom upkeep.

Officials say the effort is intended to improve reliability after staffing shortages last year resulted in temporary closures at several locations.

“Since that time we have been in conversation with the Corps of Engineers and looking for a solution and just making sure that doesn’t happen again and that these parks and access points to Lake Lanier remain available to the public,” said Brent Holloway, Director of Hall County Parks and Community Services.

The sites included in the agreement are:

Balus Creek Water Access Point

Belton Bridge Water Access Point

Burton Mill Day Use

Little Hall Day Use

Little River Day Use

Lula Water Access Point

Mountain View Water Access Point

Simpson Water Access Point

Robinson Day Use Old Federal Day Use

Van Pugh North Day Use.

Lake Lanier attracts millions of visitors each year for boating, fishing, swimming, and other lakeside recreation.

Some homeowners in the area say they hope the new structure will lead to more consistent upkeep and a better overall experience for visitors.

“We love walking back here where there’s not so much traffic and the lake is peaceful,” one homeowner said.

Another resident pointed to recent inconsistencies in operations.

“We haven’t seen what normal looks like because it’s been open and closed,” he said.

Under the agreement, any fees collected at the sites will be reinvested directly into maintenance and improvements at the parks.

Officials say the transition in management began earlier this week, and they are still evaluating whether additional areas around Lake Lanier could eventually be added to the county’s responsibilities in the future.

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