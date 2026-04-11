Inmate found dead in Georgia jail

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating after an inmate was found dead in Troup County Jail on April 11.

Troup County Sheriff’s Office said emergency medical personnel were alerted at around at 2:42 a.m. that George Ellis, a 70-year-old inmate, was found unresponsive in his dorm.

Jail medical personnel began life-saving measures, including CPR and the use of an automatic emergency defibrillator.

Troup County Fire Department and AMR arrived on scene after a few minutes and took over care.

Ellis was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died.

The cause of Ellis’ death is currently unknown. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an autopsy and investigate the death.

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