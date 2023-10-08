Inmate convicted of murder in Fulton County dies in Ware State prison, officials confirm

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate they say was involved in an altercation.

GDC officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News inmate Thomas McCoy died on October 7 at the Ware State Prison following an altercation with another inmate.

McCoy was convicted of murder in Fulton County and was subsequently sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Officials tell us the prison remains on lockdown and the length of which will be at the discretion of the Warden.

McCoy’s death is being investigated by the GDC Office of Professional Standards, as standard procedure. Confirmation of cause and manner of death is pending GBI autopsy results.

