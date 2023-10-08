Deputies search for wanted Ga. man after they say he overpowered guard, escaped custody at hospital

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a wanted man who escaped from custody.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Carlton Bradford Gillis, 36, was taken to the hospital for treatment at around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday.
At some point, he was able to overpower the guard and escape on foot.
Gillis is charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, interference with government property, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and probation violation.
Gillis also has a pending weapons charge in Terrell County, Georgia, where he was previously convicted of aggravated assault.
Authorities in Terrell County have also been notified.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at 229-302-3600.
